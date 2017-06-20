State Will Use Rainy Day Fund To Close $107.2M Budget Hole
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: State Budget, Taxes, State Capitol
The state is expected to end the 2017 fiscal year with a $107.2 million shortfall, according a monthly budget report from Office of Policy and Management Secretary Ben Barnes.
The $107.2 million deficit is an improvement over last month’s projections and will be closed with money from the Rainy Day Fund.
Connecticut is expected to balance its budget by the end of the fiscal year. Technically, if more revenue is realized before Sept. 1 then it could be used to lower the amount of money the state has to transfer from the Rainy Day Fund to cover the shortfall.
Meanwhile, things were much worse a month ago when the state expected to end the year with a $215.5 million deficit.
The legislature was able to take some action to reduce the size of the deficit by moving $93.4 million to the general fund from off-budget accounts.
At the same time, revenues improved by about $54.3 million and spending was cut an additional $67.9 million.
Since last month, revenues have improved in some areas, according to Barnes. The corporation tax increased $50.7 million and surpassed the May 1 consensus revenue total. Federal grants also increased about $35 million and inheritance and estate taxes improved by about $13 million. The income tax and sales tax continue to under perform. The sales tax estimates were reduced $34.1 million and tax refund estimates were increased by about $25 million.
After all the numbers are considered, the state will end the year with about $128.4 million in its Rainy Day Fund for any future contingencies.
State Comptroller Kevin Lembo will be asked to certify the numbers by the end of the month.
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and legislative leaders have been unable to agree to a new two-year budget starting July 1. Without a budget, Malloy is expected to make an announcement Wednesday about how he plans to define what essential services will receive funding as negotiations on a final deal continue.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments