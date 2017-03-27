Supreme Court To Hear East Haven Mayor’s Appeal Thursday

by Jack Kramer | Mar 27, 2017 11:28am

Posted to: Courts, East Haven

EAST HAVEN, CT - East Haven Mayor Joseph Maturo’s appeal of a Superior Court judge’s 2016 ruling that he could not collect retirement benefits from the town as a firefighter while serving as its top elected official will be heard by the Connecticut Supreme Court at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30.

Maturo is appealing Superior Court Judge Carl J. Shuman’s year-old ruling denying him the ability to collect a $43,000 a year pension he earned during his close to two decades serving as a firefighter for the town of East Haven before he was elected mayor.

Maturo was a firefighter in East Haven for 18 years, from 1973 to 1991, retiring with a disability pension resulting from a back injury in October of 1991.

Maturo was able to collect both his pension and his $75,000 annual mayoral salary after being elected the town’s chief executive in November 1997. He continued to collect both his pension and salary for 10 years, until November 2007. That’s when he lost the mayor’s office to Democrat April Capone.

He recaptured the mayoral seat in 2011 and has held the position since.