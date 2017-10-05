‘Thousands of Jobs’ Are On The Line Without A State Budget
HARTFORD, CT — Following budget talks with legislative leaders Thursday, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy warned that the budget stalemate will cost Connecticut jobs if it’s not resolved soon.
“We have discussions that are on hold with companies that want to enlarge their footprint or move to our state who said ‘Listen, when you get a budget we can have further discussion’,” Malloy said.
Meanwhile, at least in one case the company is talking with five other states, the governor said.
“So we’re going to lose thousands of jobs potentially because we can’t do the hard work that we were elected to do,” Malloy said. “That makes no sense at all.”
Those economic development deals don’t yet include Connecticut’s proposal for Amazon’s second headquarter location. Those proposals are due to the company by Oct. 19, but the RPF specifically references “stability,” Malloy said.
Malloy has been operating the state under an executive order for the past 97 days. It’s the longest Connecticut has ever gone without a two-year budget in place.
Malloy was not necessarily optimistic that they will be able to reach a budget deal before the end of next week.
“I don’t want to give a false hope,” Malloy said. “I think people are working and I’m appreciative of that.”
At the same time, “I want there to be an agreement by next Friday,” Malloy said. But that would mean legislative leaders would have to move further away from their budget proposals.
“We are hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars apart,” Malloy said.
House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, said in a perfect world they would reach a two-year budget agreement before the end of next week.
If they fall short, then he believes they should be able to approve some revenue to help continue operating state government without harming communities, who see their funding reduced or eliminated under the executive order.
Aresimowicz said if they fall short of approving a two-year budget before Oct. 13, then they could see if they could approve some revenue and regroup in January, the start of the regular legislative session.
“In a perfect world we address all the concerns through a two-year budget agreement,” Aresimowicz told WTIC-AM Thursday morning.
