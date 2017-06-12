Three More Medical Conditions May Be Added To Medical Marijuana Program

by Christine Stuart | Jun 12, 2017 11:07am Google

HARTFORD, CT — Connecticut is on its way to adding three more medical conditions to the list of those already eligible for medical marijuana.

The nine-member Board of Physicians at the Consumer Protection Department recommended adding hydrocephalus with intractable headache, intractable migraines, and trigeminal neuralgia.

In order to be added to the list of 22 already covered conditions, the Consumer Protection Department will draft a regulation for public comment, and then the regulation will be reviewed by the Office of the Attorney General, and will require the approval of the legislature’s Regulation Review Committee.

“I will be following the recommendations of the Board as we move into the regulation drafting process,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said last week. “I also want to thank those who testified for their bravery, and for telling their stories on Wednesday. We know our program is at its best when we hear from the medical community, and from patients whose lives can be improved by this medication.”

There are currently 18,379 medical marijuana patients in Connecticut and 697 certifying physicians registered with the state’s program.

There are nine dispensaries in the state where medical marijuana is available. The dispensaries are located in Hartford, Branford, Waterbury, Bethel, South Windsor, Uncasville, and Bristol, along with two in Milford.

Additionally, there are four medical marijuana growers in the state.

The General Assembly did not pass legislation this year to legalize recreational marijuana, but some say it could be considered as part of the state budget, which has yet to be resolved.