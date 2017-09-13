Two Connecticut Insurers Stick With Exchange

by Christine Stuart | Sep 13, 2017 1:15pm Google

HARTFORD, CT — The two insurance carriers participating in Connecticut’s insurance exchange, Anthem and ConnectiCare Benefits, will participate in 2018, according to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman.

The two carriers had until Friday to make a decision about whether they would continue offering plans on the exchange in 2018. Without a commitment from Washington to continue a $50 million subsidy, both carriers had expressed doubt about their continued participation.

“With President Trump and Republicans in Congress attempting to sabotage the American healthcare system, we are incredibly pleased that Anthem and ConnectiCare will be offering health insurance plans in 2018 through Access Health CT,” Malloy said Wednesday in a press release.

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, who chairs the Access Health CT Board of Directors, said it’s good news.

“Access Health CT and exchanges like it throughout the U.S. provide a lifeline for millions who would otherwise not be able to afford health insurance,” Wyman said. “We must continue work on the reforms to drive down healthcare costs and make coverage more accessible.”

The Insurance Department was expected to make a decision soon on how much the carriers will be able to charge for their exchange plans. They will have to decided whether to adopt the higher rates that assume the Obamacare subsidy disappears or the still double-digit increases proposed by the carriers if the subsidies, also known as cost-sharing reductions (CSRs), continue.



“We’re very pleased that both Anthem and ConnectiCare have decided to again offer healthcare coverage through Access Health CT for the 2018 open enrollment,” said Jim Wadleigh, CEO of Access Health CT. “This is great news for individuals who will continue to have plan options that best meet their needs.”



Open enrollment begins on Nov. 1.