Two Connecticut Insurers Stick With Exchange
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Health Care, Insurance
HARTFORD, CT — The two insurance carriers participating in Connecticut’s insurance exchange, Anthem and ConnectiCare Benefits, will participate in 2018, according to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman.
The two carriers had until Friday to make a decision about whether they would continue offering plans on the exchange in 2018. Without a commitment from Washington to continue a $50 million subsidy, both carriers had expressed doubt about their continued participation.
“With President Trump and Republicans in Congress attempting to sabotage the American healthcare system, we are incredibly pleased that Anthem and ConnectiCare will be offering health insurance plans in 2018 through Access Health CT,” Malloy said Wednesday in a press release.
Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, who chairs the Access Health CT Board of Directors, said it’s good news.
“Access Health CT and exchanges like it throughout the U.S. provide a lifeline for millions who would otherwise not be able to afford health insurance,” Wyman said. “We must continue work on the reforms to drive down healthcare costs and make coverage more accessible.”
The Insurance Department was expected to make a decision soon on how much the carriers will be able to charge for their exchange plans. They will have to decided whether to adopt the higher rates that assume the Obamacare subsidy disappears or the still double-digit increases proposed by the carriers if the subsidies, also known as cost-sharing reductions (CSRs), continue.
“We’re very pleased that both Anthem and ConnectiCare have decided to again offer healthcare coverage through Access Health CT for the 2018 open enrollment,” said Jim Wadleigh, CEO of Access Health CT. “This is great news for individuals who will continue to have plan options that best meet their needs.”
Open enrollment begins on Nov. 1.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments