U.S. Sen. Cory Booker Will Headline Democratic Fundraiser
Hartford, Convention Center
HARTFORD, CT — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey will be heading the Connecticut Democratic Party’s largest fundraiser of the year.
“We are thrilled that Senator Booker has agreed to join us for this year’s dinner,” Connecticut Democratic Party Chairman Nick Balletto said. “He is a dynamic public servant with a very bright future. I expect him to address the Democratic Party’s efforts in Connecticut and around the country to push back against Donald Trump’s backwards agenda.”
Booker has been in the U.S. Senate since 2013. Previously, he served as mayor of Newark and is considered a rising star in the Democratic Party.
The dinner will be held Saturday, June 10 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.
Last year, Connecticut’s largest labor coalition protested the dinner because the Democratic majority supported the “austerity” budget, which also included layoffs of state employees.
The session ends June 7 and it’s unclear whether Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will get the labor concessions and a budget agreement with the General Assembly to close a two-year $5.1 billion deficit.
Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm headlined last year’s fundraiser.
The Connecticut Republican Party has yet to announce its keynote speaker for its annual Prescott Bush fundraiser.
