Utility Response Hearing Scheduled

by Staff Report | Nov 13, 2017 1:59pm

Posted to: Energy, Environment

The Energy and Technology Committee will hold an informational hearing at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, on state utilities response to the late October storm.

The first hearing will include invited speakers and municipal officials. A second hearing for the public will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Both hearings will be held at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

