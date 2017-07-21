CT News Junkie | VIDEO | Malloy Briefs News Media on Budget Situation, Says Feds Lied About Who ICE Would Target

Social Networks We Use

Connecticut Network

Categories

RSS Feed

Subscribe to CT News Junkie’s feed

Our Partners

VIDEO | Malloy Briefs News Media on Budget Situation, Says Feds Lied About Who ICE Would Target

by | Jul 21, 2017 6:00pm
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Child Welfare, Civil Liberties, Immigration, Law Enforcement, State Budget, State Capitol

Gov. Malloy is briefing reporters on the budget situation

Posted by CTNewsJunkie.com on Friday, July 21, 2017

Tags: , , , , ,

Share this story with others.

Share | |

Post a comment

You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.

Comments