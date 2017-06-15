VIDEO: The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity

by The Hill | Jun 15, 2017 9:42pm

The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity

Watch The Hill’s broadcast of this year’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity in its entirety.

According to the game’s Facebook page, final attendance was a record 24,959. If you would like to donate to, and/or learn more about, the charities benefitting from the game, visit www.congressionalbaseball.org.