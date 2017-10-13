Wall Street Sends Connecticut A Warning
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: State Budget, Special Session, Pensions, Wall Street
HARTFORD, CT — Without a budget for 105 days, Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings sent the state a message Friday when it downgraded its outlook for Connecticut’s general obligation bonds to “negative.”
It didn’t lower the bonding rating from A+, but it revised its outlook from stable to negative for the state’s $19 billion in general obligation debt.
“The outlook change reflects what we believe to be increasing constraints on Connecticut achieving long-term structural balance, highlighted by the state’s delay in enacting a fiscal 2018-2019 biennium budget for the period that began July 1, 2017,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst David Hitchcock said. “These budget constraints include revenue weakness because of slow economic growth and recent population decline and reduced revenue-raising flexibility after substantial tax increases were instituted in the last two biennium budgets.”
State Treasurer Denise Nappier said the change “affirms how essential it is that the State swiftly adopt a biennial budget and demonstrate to the bond markets its commitment to fiscal stability.”
Nappier added, “The only way to halt the deterioration of our credit rating is to adopt structural and sustainable policies that, among other things, would rebuild our budget reserve fund and address our long-term obligations while continuing to fully fund our actuarially required contributions to our pension funds.”
But Hitchcock points out in his analysis that Connecticut is in a tough spot when it comes to figuring out the budget.
He said they believe several high-profile relocations of business headquarters have “reduced political willingness for further broad-based tax increases. At the same time we believe there is less expenditure flexibility following implementation of substantial reductions in state aid to localities.”
He said the recent labor agreement creates a fixed pay schedule and prohibits layoffs for the next four years while fixed debt service and pension costs are rising.
If the state departs from a structurally balanced budget, if revenues fall below expectations, and if there’s an increase in pension liabilities, “we could lower our rating on Connecticut,” he said.
At the same time, “We are concerned that state aid cuts could diminish Connecticut’s long-term economic attractiveness should there be significant disruption to municipal services, property tax rates, or the quality of local education,” Hitchcock said. “If economic growth is weaker-than-forecast during our two-year outlook horizon, we could also lower the rating. However, if economic growth above the state’s budget forecast occurred, fixed costs could conversely contribute to favorable operating surpluses that improve Connecticut’s fiscal posture and allow us to revise the outlook on the state to stable.”
Legislative leaders are hoping to finalize a budget deal next week.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments