Working Families Party Wins Hartford Seat; GOP Holds Onto One In Watertown
by Jack Kramer | Apr 25, 2017 10:26pm
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Election 2016, Hartford, Watertown
HARTFORD, CT — Joshua Hall won a three-way special election Tuesday, making him the first Working Families Party candidate to win a seat in the state House of Representatives.
In Watertown and part of Woodbury, Republican Joe Polletta won the 68th House District seat. That means Democrats still hold their 79-72 majority in the House of Representatives.
Hall replaces Doug McCrory and Polletta replaces Eric Berthel, each of whom resigned their House seats to run for the state Senate.
While there wasn’t much of a contest in Watertown where Polletta won with about 78 percent of the vote, according to unofficial tallies, the race in Hartford got heated with the Democratic Party endorsed candidate questioning Hall’s credibility.
“Working Families Party? Not on our watch,” said a mailer sent by Democrat-backed Rickey Pinckney’s campaign. “Don’t let them steal our seat.”
According to unofficial vote totals, Hall received 625 votes. Pinckney, the endorsed candidate, received 512 votes. And petitioning candidate Kenneth Green, a former Democratic state representative, received 367 votes.
Hall, who is the vice president of the Hartford Federation of Teachers, said he looks forward to representing his community at the state Capitol.
“They’re concerned about the quality of education in our schools, having good jobs and vibrant neighborhoods, and making sure that we have a just budget that strengthens their ability to earn a good living and care for their families,” Hall said. “That starts with eliminating backdoor tax increases on working families and setting budget policy that generates revenue without harmful cuts.”
While Hall is the first candidate to win a state House seat for the party, Sen. Ed Gomes, of Bridgeport, was the first to win a state Senate seat for the party in 2015.
Lindsay Farrell, executive director of the Connecticut Working Families Party, said Hall’s victory “comes at a time when more strong, progressive leaders are sorely needed in Hartford and in our state. The city is in fiscal crisis and without state help, Hartford residents will be hurt by deep cuts, the effects of which will resonate across the region.”
The Working Families Party generally cross-endorses candidates and is considered more progressive than the Democratic Party. It has played a large role in helping to get Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and congressional candidates into office, and it has been successful in electing candidates to local municipal boards and councils.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments