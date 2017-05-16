Yale Students End Fast In New Haven, But Replacements Take Their Place

by Ed Stannard, New Haven Register | May 16, 2017 10:09am

NEW HAVEN, CT — The last three of eight graduate teachers who were fasting to try to push Yale University to the bargaining table broke their fast after 14 days, their places taken by other members of Local 33 Unite Here. The labor action enters its third week Tuesday.

Two weeks is not long enough for a healthy person to suffer serious physical harm, according to medical professionals. After that time, however, the body will start breaking down protein in the muscles and other organs.

