Smith Falls Short In Quest for Democratic Primary Ballot
Posted to: Election 2018
HARTFORD, CT — Guy Smith, the retired corporate executive from Greenwich with a southern accent, fell short of his attempt to gain access to the Aug. 14 Democratic primary ballot.
“It is with sadness that I announce the end of my campaign for Governor of Connecticut,” Smith said. “Although this is disappointing, I am grateful for the support from friends, family and in particular my wife Marjorie, and the tens of thousands of Connecticut residents I have met over these many months. I want to express my profound thanks to my campaign team for all their dedication and I know they share in my disappointment.”
Smith, who skipped the Democratic convention because he said it was “rigged,” fell short of collecting the 15,458 signatures he needed to qualify for the Democratic ballot. As of Monday at 4 p.m. the Secretary of the State’s office had verified 10,896 signatures for Smith.
That means Democratic voters will get to decide between Ned Lamont and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim on Aug. 14.
Republican voters will have a choice of five candidates: Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, Tim Herbst, Steve Obsitnik, David Stemerman, and Bob Stefanowski.
State Rep. Charles Stallworth of Bridgeport had briefly teamed with Smith as his running mate in May, but the partnership ended less than a week later.
