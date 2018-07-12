Larson Concerned by Trump Executive Order on Social Security Judges
Posted to: Congress, 1st CD, DC News Junkie, Federal Budget, White House
WASHINGTON — Representative John B. Larson raised concerns Tuesday that disabled individuals seeking Social Security benefits could be jeopardized by partisan politics under a newly signed executive order by President Donald Trump.
The president on Monday issued an executive order that changes the way in which federal administrative law judges are hired — moving away from a centralized list of applicants the Office of Personnel Management deems qualified to one where individual agencies will hire directly.
The Social Security Administration has about 1,600 administrative judges (another 300 or so are scattered in other agencies) who are responsible for resolving appeals involving retirement benefits, survivor benefits, disability benefits, and supplemental security income benefits. They handle about 700,000 cases each year.
“Americans contribute to Social Security throughout their working lives, and they deserve an impartial hearing by a highly-qualified, independent judge. But under the Administration’s new policy, they will face a judge beholden to ideology and politics rather than one selected through a competitive process designed to ensure qualification and neutrality,” said Larson, who is the ranking Democrat on the House Ways & Means subcommittee on Social Security.
Larson wants the Trump Administration to reverse the order but that seems unlikely.
The Trump Administration says the executive order was needed to address a recent Supreme Court ruling in Lucia v. Securities Exchange Commission. In a 7-2 decision, the Justices said that under the U.S. Constitution’s Appointments Clause administrative law judges should be appointed by the president or the head of a federal agency because they preside over hearings with “significant authority.”
In that case, they concluded that a judge who was hired through the administrative process was appointed improperly and therefore did not have the authority to fine an investment adviser $300,000. James Sherk, special assistant to the president for domestic policy, said the executive order will ensure that administrative law judges have the required authority to do their jobs.
Sherk noted that there have been hundreds of cases filed seeking to dismiss an administrative law judge ruling where they argue — similar to Lucia — that the judge was improperly appointed.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments