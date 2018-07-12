Courtney Alone in Backing Magnuson Fish Bill
Posted to: Congress, DC News Junkie, Environment, Jobs, Law Enforcement, Trade, Transportation, Utilities Sector
Representative Joe Courtney was the lone member of the Connecticut delegation to vote in favor of a reauthorization of the Magnuson-Stevens Act, a 1976 law that governs marine fisheries management in U.S. waters.
The bill was opposed by all but a handful of Democrats who largely were concerned that it would weaken protections for fish species that have in the past been threatened by over fishing.
Representative Jared Huffman, an Ohio Democrat, argued against the bill during floor debate saying it would roll back important conservation and management standards that have helped rebuild fish stocks.
“This attempt to return us to the bad old days of failed fishery management policy and overfishing that inevitably follows from loose standards should be seen as unacceptable to everyone who cares about sustainable fisheries,” Huffman said.
Courtney said the bill is not perfect but believes some of the concerns have been addressed in recent revisions of the House bill.
“The bill that came out of committee was bad,” he said but the bill that came to the floor was stripped of the “really egregious” attacks on the Endangered Species Act as well as other issues raised by Democrats.
The bill does allow more flexibility in how catch limits are set, Courtney said but does not change the “top line” of how many fish can be taken and the basic architecture of Magnuson-Stevens remains in place. Courtney said he supported the bill because it will benefit the fishing fleet in Stonington in his district.
“We have a fleet in the 2nd District that is really in trouble. The problem is the way catch limits are calculated by species is very unfair to Connecticut,” he said.
Warming ocean temperatures have caused fish species to migrate away from their historic areas and “catch limits” have not kept pace. Northeastern commercial fishermen, who once hauled in cod, now see plenty of sea bass — previously abundant in the mid-Atlantic — but can only haul in a minimal amount due to the way “catch limits” are currently set.
“Virginia and Maryland fisherman are right off New England raking in fish (because their catch limits are higher) and our guys basically hit their quota on the first trawl. It’s really not fair,” Courtney said.
Courtney said the House bill would help address that issue. The bill also includes a measure he sought to allow for commercial fishing boats to be used by the government when it surveys northeastern waters to establish what fish are prevalent. Currently, the trawling is done by a vessel owned by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that is unreliable. Courtney noted that from August 2017 to March 2018 it was in the shipyard undergoing repairs.
“There is a tremendous amount of mechanical problems with the ship,” he said, making it difficult to get an accurate count of the fish stock.
THE WEEK IN WASHINGTON:
• Supreme Court Nomination Faces Partisan Battle
• Keeping Score
• Larson Concerned by Trump Executive Order on Social Security Judges
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments