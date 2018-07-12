Obsitnik Moves Ahead With TV Ad Buy
Posted to: Campaign Finance, The Economy, Election 2018, Jobs
HARTFORD, CT — His last financial report showed he only had about $46,000 left, but Steve Obsitnik is pushing forward with a six-figure ad buy to get himself on television.
Obsitnik, the Westport entrepreneur and former Navy officer, is the only gubernatorial candidate who has yet to receive his $1.35 million clean election grant. The State Elections Enforcement Commission is meeting later this afternoon to consider his application.
In the meantime, Obsitnik said he would use his own money to pay for the 30-second television ad.
The ad shows Obsitnik talking to an actor labeled “Hartford career politician.”
Obsitnik said he has a plan to create 300,000 jobs in the next eight years. The actor playing the politician interrupts Obsitnik and says “our jobs record is remarkable.”
Obsitnik counters that Connecticut has only created 6,000 jobs over the past 30 years.
“That’s remarkably bad,” Obsitnik tells the politician.
“Yes, remarkable,” the politician replies.
Obsitnik is the last of the five Republican candidates running for governor to get on television.
Self-funders David Stemerman and Bob Stefanowski have been on television for months now, and Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and Tim Herbst, who each received $1.35 million in public financing, joined them about two weeks ago.
The State Elections Enforcement Commission is still investigating Obsitnik’s campaign and an independent expenditure group supporting his candidacy. However, in the past the regulators have approved grants for candidates under investigation by the agency.
In 2014, Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr.‘s campaign was under investigation but still received its clean election grant that year and in 2016. The investigation in Kennedy’s case is still open and has yet to be resolved.
