Judge Finds Separation Unconstitutional

by Paul Bass | Jul 15, 2018 8:00am

Immigration

Two immigrant children being held in Connecticut are to see their parents again this week thanks to a landmark ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Victor Bolden.

Bolden, a former New Haven city corporation counsel who lives in the Westville neighborhood, issued the ruling Friday. He ordered the federal government to bring to his Bridgeport courtroom next Wednesday the undocumented parents of a 9-year-old Honduran boy and a 14-year-old Salvadoran girl who were separated and detained far away from them under a short-lived Trump administration “zero tolerance” crackdown that has ignited international condemnation.

Before next Wednesday’s court session, Bolden ordered, the feds must arrange daily video conferences between the children and their parents, and come up with a plan to address the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that the separation has caused the children.

Bolden issued the orders Friday in a case filed on behalf of the families by Connecticut Legal Services and the Worker and Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic at Yale Law School.

His order is the first time a federal judge has ruled that the Trump policy violates the constitutional rights not just of parents, but of children as well, the two legal organizations reported in a joint press release Saturday. He will conduct a status conference with the parties at Wednesday’s court date.

“Judge Bolden’s ruling acknowledges the deep harm that the government inflicted on V.F.B. and J.S.R. by forcibly separating them from their parents,” said Hannah Schoen, a law student intern with the Worker and Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic at Yale Law School. “The children must be brought back together with their loving parents in an environment where they are safe, comforted, and stress-free — in the community, not in a tent city in the desert,” Schoen said.

Bolden was influenced by testimony offered in court last week by New Haven child psychiatrist Andrés Martin, who had examined the children. He said the separation caused them to suffer PTSD with serious potential short- and long-term effects. Click here to read a full story on that court session.

In court last week, Michelle McConaghy of the U.S. Attorney’s Office argued that the court did not have the authority to order the parents’ release.

Connecticut’s elected officials Saturday praised Bolden’s ruling.

“The court has spoken strongly — the cruel separation of these children from their families is simply unconstitutional. Having worked with the children’s lawyers, I am relieved that these children are able to reunite with their families — but this fight is far from over,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal stated in a release. “These children do not deserve a minute more of suffering, and must be reunited with their parents in a swift, timely manner. President Trump’s zero tolerance policy has wreaked havoc on our nation, and we must continue to fight for the families who have been ripped apart by our government.”

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy called the ruling “a step in the right direction” but “hardly consolation for the child abuse inflicted by this president.”

Motion Denied In Part

Meanwhile, Bolden did not grant complete relief under the preliminary injunction.

He said the children have suffered a constitutional violation, but “the balance of the equities and the public interest disfavor this Court issuing a preliminary injunction

because that order could interfere with the Government’s ability to comply with the relief ordered in Ms. L.”

That’s the California lawsuit challenging the government’s separation of families seeking asylum and brought forth on behalf of Mrs. L, a Congolese mother and her 7-year-old daughter who were separated by thousands of miles for months after crossing into the U.S.-Mexico border into San Diego.

On June 26, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego ordered U.S. authorities to reunite families who had been separated at the U.S. border within 30 days.

The government in the Connecticut litigation argued that the Court should avoid entering an order duplicative of the California Order.

Bolden agreed but only to the extent that the California Order will provide relief for the two children being housed at Noank Community Support Services.

However, he warned if California order addresses the constitutional harm suffered by a class of parents and not the harm suffered by the children, like those in the Connecticut case.

The two children “are entitled to relief to address the consequences of the Government’s unconstitutional separation of them from their parents, a harm, based on Dr. Martin’s unrebutted testimony, likely to continue even after family reunification,” Bolden wrote.

Bolden ordered the parents to be present for the July 18 Connecticut hearing.

“Because this proceeding will now address specific constitutional relief related to the well-being of the children, the Court believes it necessary to have them and their parents there, in the event any testimony is necessary from either of the children or their respective parents,” Bolden wrote.

He ordered that relief be granted for the children in the Connecticut case before July 26.

Christine Stuart contributed to this report.