Senator Questions $10M for Company Coming to West Hartford
Posted to: Business, Economic Development, The Economy, Technology sector, Financial Sector, Jobs, West Hartford
HARTFORD, CT — While he was “cautiously optimistic,” Senate Republican President Len Fasano has serious concerns about the state’s decision to give Seven Stars Cloud $10 million to bring its headquarters to the former University of Connecticut campus in West Hartford.
Fasano said he had his staff look into the financial health of the financial-technology company, which has offices in China and New York.
According to Securities and Exchange Commission filings, Seven Stars Cloud (SSC), which is headed by Bruno Wu, has a gross profit of $389,495 on roughly $186 million of revenue. Fasano said that’s “alarming.”
According to its annual report revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $185.9 million as compared to $33.2 million for the same period in 2017, an increase of approximately $152.8 million, or 461 percent. The report said the increase was primarily due to expanded business in crude oil trading, which began in October 2017.
Fasano said the publicly traded company seems to be operating at a loss even with a 500 percent jump in revenue in the first quarter, which was the result of them playing the stock market in crude oil trading.
“Seven Stars Cloud’s net income loss over that same period of time was a shocking $4.2 million,” Fasano said. “The administration trying to spin this company’s growth in crude oil trading as a positive raises even more concerns and questions about their vetting of SSC.”
SSC has promised to create 330 jobs in the next five years on the 58-acre campus that it purchased from the University of Connecticut for $5.2 million.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Wu said the company is debt-free with a strong balance sheet, reflecting total assets of $140 million. He said the company plans to bring 30-40 companies to West Hartford, including companies owned by SSC’s parent company, Sun Seven Stars Investment Group, as well as companies born and incubated out of our Global Headquarters for Technology and Innovation.
Fasano said the Department of Economic and Community Development has a “spotty” record in approving these deals.
Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Catherine Smith defended the deal last week.
She said it’s not uncommon for a company to experience losses on an income statement in order to make significant investments to drive future new revenue growth.
“As we do in all loans, grants and other forms of financial assistance, DECD performed a thorough assessment of Seven Stars Cloud Group (SSC) before determining whether to provide financial assistance and subsequently what form and level of assistance would be appropriate,” Smith said. “As is typical, we constructed a financial agreement with the company that reflects the risks we saw in the project and its sponsor, as well as providing the proper level of assistance to incent the large investment and hundreds of jobs that were promised.”
She said Fasano’s letter represents a “fundamental misunderstanding” of the project and the department’s efforts.
“The Senator’s concerns about the state’s investment should be allayed by the fact that DECD is completely secured by a letter of credit from a U.S. chartered financial institution, which eliminates any risk associated with the DECD loan,” Smith said. “In other words, if SSC defaults on its commitments, we can cash the letter of credit and repay the state.”
This past April the legislature’s Auditors of Public Accounts pointed out that DECD is not going a great job with job creation numbers.
The auditors found the agency “likely overstated the number of jobs retained because certain companies received funding multiple times or under multiple programs.”
The agency told the auditors they would rewrite their annual report and correct the mistakes.
“Companies that received funding multiple times may have had a requirement to retain the same jobs each time they received funding,” the April report found. “DECD counted these jobs multiple times. In addition, if companies received funding under multiple programs, DECD likely counted the jobs retained under multiple programs. It is unclear how many jobs DECD may have overstated.”
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments