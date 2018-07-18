Lembo Says ‘No’ To Toll Study

by Christine Stuart | Jul 18, 2018 4:39pm Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Transportation

HARTFORD, CT —State Comptroller Kevin Lembo who is a member of the state Bond Commission said Wednesday he would be voting against borrowing $10 million for a toll study.

Paid for by Stevenson4CT, Michele Berardo, Treasurer

“The Bond Commission should not act as a replacement for legislative action,” Lembo said. “While the subject of electronic tolling—and infrastructure funding as a whole—is important to debate and discuss, I do not support financing this study through bonding without legislative directive. These decisions should be left to the next governor and legislature.”

Malloy signed an executive order that would require the study of highway tolls to be completed by the Department of Transportation

Paid for by Stevenson4CT, Michele Berardo, Treasurer

There are 10 members of the state Bond Commission, but Gov. Dannel P. Malloy sets the agenda.

The next meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 25.

The $10 million toll study is currently on the agenda.