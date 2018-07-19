Ganim Calls For Voluntary Financial Disclosure, Lamont Camp Calls It A Distraction
Posted to: Election 2018
HARTFORD, CT — Connecticut doesn’t have any personal financial disclosure requirements for any candidate seeking statewide office. It’s not until a person is elected that they have to fill out a form with the Office of State Ethics.
Paid for by Stevenson4CT, Michele Berardo, Treasurer
But that hasn’t stopped Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim who is challenging Ned Lamont in the Democratic primary from asking his opponent to voluntarily release his personal financial information to the press.
At the Billings Forge farmers market, Ganim said he’s asked Lamont to fill out the same financial disclosure that’s used in New York. In 2006, Lamont, a Greenwich cable executive, filled out a financial disclosure for his U.S. Senate race against Joe Lieberman and it estimated his net worth at between $90 million and $332 million.
Typically, the call for tax returns doesn’t come until after the primary. In 2014, both Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Republican Tom Foley released their tax returns to reporters.
But Ganim, who was convicted of tax evasion, doesn’t want to wait.
Ganim has been making an issue of Lamont’s wealth in the lead up to the Democratic primary.
Ganim said he would fill out the form if Lamont fills out the form, but he declined to make his form public unless Lamont also participates.
Marc Bradley, Lamont’s campaign manager, said it’s ironic that “we’re standing here today and talking about ethics.”
Ganim, who was convicted of taking more than a half-million dollars in bribes and kickbacks while leading one of the poorest cities in the country, was re-elected by the voters in Bridgeport in 2015.
“Ned Lamont has a vision for the state. We put a plan forward and that’s what we’re spending our time talking about,” Bradley said.
Bradley said Ganim has spent a lot of time talking about Lamont, but has not talked about what his plan is to move Connecticut forward.
“We’re talking about cars, and bathrooms, and now some sort of challenging of Ned’s ethics and integrity,” Bradley said.
He said the difference between Lamont and Ganim couldn’t be greater when it comes to character.
“This is clearly a distraction Mark from what’s most important here,” Bradley said addressing a reporter.
Joe Ganim wants CT law to require financial disclosures by candidatesPosted by CTNewsJunkie.com on Thursday, July 19, 2018
Ned Lamont's campaign manager Marc Bradley responds to Ganim's comments, saying he is trying to distract attention away from his own past rather than discuss solutions to the state's problemsPosted by CTNewsJunkie.com on Thursday, July 19, 2018
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments