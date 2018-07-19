Esty Raises Concerns of VA ‘Loyalty’ Purge
Posted to: Congress, DC News Junkie, Veterans Affairs
Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, D-5th, this week made clear to acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Peter O’Rourke that she won’t abide any partisan monkey business ahead of Robert Wilkie’s likely confirmation to lead the department.
Paid for by Stevenson4CT, Michele Berardo, Treasurer
Tuesday, at a House Veterans Affairs subcommittee hearing about the Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act, Esty questioned O’Rourke about recent shuffling of more than a dozen career civil servants who have been moved from the leadership suite at VA headquarters and reassigned to lower-visibility roles, suggesting they may have been subject to a “loyalty test” to the Trump Administration rather than judged on competence.
“During your tenure our committee has been made aware of a significant number of career employees, who have served under multiple secretaries, these employees have been removed, demoted or reassigned or they have resigned or retired after being made aware of adverse actions coming their way,” Esty said. “It’s concerning because there are a large number of personnel changes and that brings about instability in managing such a large agency.”
Wilkie told her that the shuffling of employees were “all very well planned and designed moves to better make efficiency and effectiveness” within the agency. He explained that the reassignments were not a reflection on the individual’s competences.
Paid for by Stevenson4CT, Michele Berardo, Treasurer
“When you are talking about having an office that’s not performing the way it needs to that doesn’t always mean that a person was committing misconduct of some sort,” he said. “This means that we were not getting the performance or efficiency out of that organization that we need and sometimes it requires a change.”
Esty suggested that she wasn’t buying his explanation.
“Frankly, we are going to have to look at the backchannels — at what we are hearing — with perhaps different reasons than you are suggesting here today about the rationale for these changes,” she said. “If there is any question about whether these are loyalty concerns or other implications about why these people are being replaced that’s a very deep concern. There is no place for politics in this agency.”
The Washington Post has more on the VA controversy.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments