Himes Critical of Freedom Caucus Resolution to Impeach Rod Rosenstein
Posted to: Congress, DC News Junkie, Election 2016, Law Enforcement, Legal, White House
U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-4th, this week slammed members of the conservative Freedom Caucus for introducing a resolution to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein.
Paid for by Stevenson4CT, Michele Berardo, Treasurer
Nearly a dozen members of the Freedom Caucus are accusing Rosenstein of withholding documents and being insufficiently transparent in his handling of the Russia probe led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.
Himes posted on social media that the resolution is “an absolute disgrace.”
“Moving to impeach the man in charge of an investigation that has secured 30 indictments and 5 guilty pleas in an effort to protect our election against attack from a foreign power goes against the interests of the United States. An absolute disgrace,” he wrote on Facebook.
The resolution was introduced as the House of Representatives heads home for a month-long summer recess. Himes and other Democrats claim the resolution is a partisan stunt by the Republicans to appease conservative voters who oppose the ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections.
U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, said on CNN that the resolution was a “naked attempt to kneecap Mueller.”
“It is a total media stunt that is not going anywhere,” he added.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., said that he does not support impeaching Rosenstein and declined to bring the resolution to the House floor for a vote ahead of the August recess.
Freedom Caucus leaders Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan, who filed the resolution, agreed not to push for an impeachment vote this week after securing a commitment from Republican leaders to declare Justice Department officials in contempt of Congress if they do not deliver specified documents in the coming weeks.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments