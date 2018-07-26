Himes Critical of Freedom Caucus Resolution to Impeach Rod Rosenstein

by Peter Urban | Jul 26, 2018 8:17pm Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Congress, DC News Junkie, Election 2016, Law Enforcement, Legal, White House

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-4th, this week slammed members of the conservative Freedom Caucus for introducing a resolution to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein.

Nearly a dozen members of the Freedom Caucus are accusing Rosenstein of withholding documents and being insufficiently transparent in his handling of the Russia probe led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

Himes posted on social media that the resolution is “an absolute disgrace.”

“Moving to impeach the man in charge of an investigation that has secured 30 indictments and 5 guilty pleas in an effort to protect our election against attack from a foreign power goes against the interests of the United States. An absolute disgrace,” he wrote on Facebook.

The resolution was introduced as the House of Representatives heads home for a month-long summer recess. Himes and other Democrats claim the resolution is a partisan stunt by the Republicans to appease conservative voters who oppose the ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, said on CNN that the resolution was a “naked attempt to kneecap Mueller.”

“It is a total media stunt that is not going anywhere,” he added.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., said that he does not support impeaching Rosenstein and declined to bring the resolution to the House floor for a vote ahead of the August recess.

Freedom Caucus leaders Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan, who filed the resolution, agreed not to push for an impeachment vote this week after securing a commitment from Republican leaders to declare Justice Department officials in contempt of Congress if they do not deliver specified documents in the coming weeks.