Himes, Esty Seek Rule Changes to ‘Break the Gridlock’
Posted to: Congress, DC News Junkie
Representatives Jim Himes and Elizabeth Esty joined other members of the Problem Solvers Caucus this week to support a package of proposed changes to House rules they say would help break partisan gridlock in the chamber.
“Unfortunately, many of the rules in the House reward opportunistic extremists while preventing measures with broad, bipartisan support from ever seeing the light of day. With this Break the Gridlock proposal, I’ll join fellow Democrats and Republicans to fight against the paralysis that frustrates Americans and better deliver results for Connecticut workers, businesses and kids,” Himes said.
The proposal from the group of about 50 moderate Democrats and Republicans would:
• Give fast-track priority to bipartisan legislation and guarantee that bills with bipartisan support get full consideration by House committees.
• Allow both parties to have at least one amendment to major legislation to be considered on the House floor.
• Require a three-fifths supermajority to approve legislation considered under “closed rules” where amendments are limited.
• Force the Rules Committee — which controls the terms of debate on the House floor — to consider any legislation cosponsored by two-thirds of the House’s members, or a majority of members of each party.
• Require that the Rules Committee consider any amendment with 20 Republican and 20 Democratic co-sponsors.
Esty said the proposals offered by the bipartisan Problems Solvers Caucus would “get Congress — and democracy — back to working for the American people by requiring that more amendments and more bipartisan bills be allowed to come to the House floor for debate and votes.”
The Problem Solvers Caucus was organized two years ago in an attempt to find common ground between Democrats and Republicans on policy issues. It is unlikely that any changes would be made to the House rules until the next Congress is seated in January. The caucus hopes to support a House Speaker who will embrace their proposed rule changes.
New York Republican Tom Reed, who co-chairs the caucus, said that he won’t vote for anyone who does not support the reforms.
“We care about reforming the institution, so that Congress is actually able to get things done for the people back home,” he said, according to the Buffalo News.
The full list of goals and proposals in “Break the Gridlock” can be found here.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments