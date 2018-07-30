CT News Junkie

A Connecticut news site that understands the usual media offerings just…aren’t…enough.

Keeping Score

by | Jul 30, 2018 4:30am () Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share
Posted to: Congress, DC News Junkie

How Connecticut’s congressional delegates voted on key legislation for the week ending Friday, July 27, 2018.

Paid for by Stevenson4CT, Michele Berardo, Treasurer

THE WEEK IN WASHINGTON:

Congress Approves Annual Defense Authorization Bill

Himes, Esty Seek Rule Changes to ‘Break the Gridlock’

Himes Critical of Freedom Caucus Resolution to Impeach Rod Rosenstein

Delegation Wants Handicap Access Improved at Fed Buildings

Blumenthal Slams Education Rule on For-Profit Loans

Blumenthal Questions Kavanaugh’s Views on Executive Power

Tags: , , , , , ,

Share this story with others.

Share | |

Post a comment

You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.

Comments

Social Networks We Use

Connecticut Network

Categories

RSS Feed

Subscribe to CT News Junkie’s feed

Our Partners

Sponsored Messages

Paid for by Stevenson4CT, Michele Berardo, Treasurer