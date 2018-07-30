Connecticut Joins Lawsuit To Stop Release of 3D Printed Firearm Plans
Posted to: Civil Liberties, Congress, Courts, Public Safety, White House
Following a push from groups like Connecticut Against Gun Violence, Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen announced Monday that he would join a multi-state lawsuit against the federal government for settling with a Texas nonprofit that plans to make blueprints for a 3D gun available online.
The lawsuit filed in the Western District of Washington at Seattle argues that the federal government violated federal law and the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and that the government’s actions will have far-reaching implications for national security and the safety and security of state residents, including Connecticut residents.
Connecticut is joining Washington, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia.in the action.
The states argue that the government’s actions were arbitrary and capricious, and that they effectively tie the hands of state firearms regulators who seek to promote public safety by keeping firearms out of the hands of those who, for various reasons, should not have them.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the federal Directorate of Defense Trade Controls are named as defendants.
Earlier this month the Texas nonprofit Defense Distributed reached a settlement with the Trump administration resolving a 2015 government challenge to its public posting of the instructions for manufacturing guns with 3D printers. The challenge was started in 2013 during the Obama administration.
Paid for by Stevenson4CT, Michele Berardo, Treasurer
“The action by the federal government is outrageous and flies in the face of the most basic notions of public safety and responsible gun control,” Jepsen said Monday. “I have grave fears not only for the safety of Connecticut residents but also for our police officers and law enforcement professionals if these plans are allowed to be made public, as absolutely anyone would be able to make and sell untraceable, undetectable plastic guns. The danger of this situation and the path of irrational gun ownership it portends simply cannot be overstated, which is why my colleagues and I have filed a lawsuit today to stop this underhanded, wrong-headed and deeply alarming situation created by the very federal officials who are charged with ensuring our national security and public safety.”
Read our earlier report on the issue.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments