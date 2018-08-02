Lobster Day Headed Your Way

by Peter Urban | Aug 2, 2018 8:52pm Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

WASHINGTON — The Senate recently approved a resolution designating Tuesday, Sept. 25, as “National Lobster Day.” It’s one of more than four dozen such resolutions that have cluttered the 2018 calendar with designations of days, weeks, and months for a variety of special interests.

Last Thursday was “United States Intelligence Professionals Day” and Saturday was “National Day of the American Cowboy.” This week, the Senate celebrated “National Whistleblower Appreciation Day” on Monday and this Friday is “National Ernie Pyle Day.”

Aside from Lobster Day, the Senate has recognized September as “National Month for Renters” and “Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Awareness Month.”

Senator Angus King, an Independent from Maine, sponsored the “Lobster Day” resolution this year — as he has done over the last four years to designate September 25 as a day to encourage people to observe Lobster Day “with appropriate ceremonies and activities.”

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy have supported celebrating the “historic and economic importance of lobster” to small businesses and restaurants from Hartford to Niantic.

“We will continue to support this uniquely New England product and ensure that federal regulations continue to help the lobster industry succeed,” the senators said in a joint statement.

The lobster industry has suffered in recent years across southern New England, with the haul now only about a quarter of what was taken in 1997 — a peak year. Lobstermen in Long Island Sound have been hardest hit. New York and Connecticut now account for just 16 percent of the lobster taken in southern New England, according to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

The Senate resolution offers up some plaudits for lobster noting, among other things, that it is an “excellent, versatile source of lean protein that is low in saturated fat and high in vitamin B12” and “throughout history, United States presidents have served lobster at their inaugural celebrations and state dinners with international leaders.”

Indeed, lobster has been featured at some of the most lavish state dinners.

Poached Maine lobster was on the menu for the state dinner President Obama held to honor Chinese president Hu Jintao in 2011 and again in 2015 for Chinese President Xi Jinping. Prince Charles and Princess Diana dined on lobster mousse at a state dinner hosted by President Reagan in 1985. And, in 1977 President Carter hosted 28 heads of state to celebrate the signing of the Panama Canal Treaty where dinner included Maine lobster en Belle-Vue.

In case you missed it, here’s a few notable days from earlier this year as designated by the Senate.

February 28 was “Rare Disease Day,” March 22 was “National Rehabilitation Counselors Appreciation Day,” May 5 was “National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls,” June 20 was “American Eagle Day,” and thanks to Senator Richard Blumenthal April 11 was “Sesquicentennial of Connecticut’s Navy Installation.”

