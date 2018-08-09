CT News Junkie

A Connecticut news site that understands the usual media offerings just…aren’t…enough.

DeLauro Seeks Pay Equity for Women

by | Aug 9, 2018 4:59pm () Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share
Posted to: Congress, DC News Junkie, Equality, Labor

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro this week marked “Black Women’s Equal Pay Day” as part of her 20-year effort to close the wage gap between men and women.

“Over the past twenty years, women have continued to make more and more of their family’s income across all family types, and many women have become the sole or co-breadwinner in their family,” said DeLauro, in a video posted on Facebook. “That is why when women make less money for the same work, it does not just affect them — it affects their family’s bottom line and our economy as a whole.”

The average black woman earned 63 cents on the dollar to the average white man. Put another way, the black woman would need to work an additional 214 days to earn what the average white man was paid in 2017. Doing the math, that would have made August 2 “Black Women’s Equal Pay Day.”

DeLauro says her “Paycheck Fairness Act,” which she first introduced in June 1997, would allow employees to talk openly about their pay and make it easier for employees to challenge pay discrimination. Her latest version has 199 co-sponsors, including Connecticut Representatives John Larson, Joe Courtney, Jim Himes and Elizabeth Esty. There is only one Republican co-sponsor, Chris Smith of New Jersey.

peter urban / ctnewsjunkie file “It is long past time for paycheck fairness. Men and women in the same job should have the same pay. I will continue to fight for the Paycheck Fairness Act until it becomes the law of the land,” she said.

THE WEEK IN WASHINGTON:

Murphy Spars with Trump Jr. Over Censorship

Blumenthal Files FOIAs for Kavanaugh Documents

Esty Bill Could Pave Way for Longer-Lasting Roadways

Donor Support Becomes An Issue In Last CD5 Debate

Keeping Score

Tags: , , , , ,

Share this story with others.

Share | |

Post a comment

You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.

Comments

Social Networks We Use

Connecticut Network

Categories

RSS Feed

Subscribe to CT News Junkie’s feed

Our Partners

Sponsored Messages