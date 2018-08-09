DeLauro Seeks Pay Equity for Women
Posted to: Congress, DC News Junkie, Equality, Labor
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro this week marked “Black Women’s Equal Pay Day” as part of her 20-year effort to close the wage gap between men and women.
“Over the past twenty years, women have continued to make more and more of their family’s income across all family types, and many women have become the sole or co-breadwinner in their family,” said DeLauro, in a video posted on Facebook. “That is why when women make less money for the same work, it does not just affect them — it affects their family’s bottom line and our economy as a whole.”
The average black woman earned 63 cents on the dollar to the average white man. Put another way, the black woman would need to work an additional 214 days to earn what the average white man was paid in 2017. Doing the math, that would have made August 2 “Black Women’s Equal Pay Day.”
DeLauro says her “Paycheck Fairness Act,” which she first introduced in June 1997, would allow employees to talk openly about their pay and make it easier for employees to challenge pay discrimination. Her latest version has 199 co-sponsors, including Connecticut Representatives John Larson, Joe Courtney, Jim Himes and Elizabeth Esty. There is only one Republican co-sponsor, Chris Smith of New Jersey.
“It is long past time for paycheck fairness. Men and women in the same job should have the same pay. I will continue to fight for the Paycheck Fairness Act until it becomes the law of the land,” she said.
THE WEEK IN WASHINGTON:
• Murphy Spars with Trump Jr. Over Censorship
• Blumenthal Files FOIAs for Kavanaugh Documents
• Esty Bill Could Pave Way for Longer-Lasting Roadways
• Donor Support Becomes An Issue In Last CD5 Debate
• Keeping Score
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments