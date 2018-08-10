There’s Still Time To Register To Vote

by Jack Kramer and Christine Stuart | Aug 10, 2018 1:11pm ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Election 2018

HARTFORD, CT — If you are an unaffiliated voter and have decided that you like one of the seven candidates running for governor this November you still have time to register to vote in Tuesday’s primary.

But you better hurry up.

The primary is Aug. 14 and only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote.

Persons who qualify to vote and are not registered to vote, and voters who are registered to vote and are not affiliated with either the Democratic or Republican party may register and enroll with either party as late as noon Monday, Aug. 13. The enrollment can only be done in person at the local registrar of voters office.

The deadline has passed for voters who are currently registered to vote and are a member of either the Republican or Democrat to switch party affiliation for this primary.

Connecticut has a partially-closed primary system, which means only registered members of the Democratic and Republican parties may vote in their respective party’s primary.

There is one certainty this election season - Connecticut will have a new governor come this November as two-term incumbent Democrat Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking a third, four-year term.

In this Tuesday’s primary, on the Democratic side, the two candidates facing off in the governor’s race are party endorsed Ned Lamont who is facing a challenge from Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim. Ganim petitioned his way onto the ballot by collecting more than 15,458 signatures. .

On the Republican side, party endorsed candidate Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton is facing a challenge from businessmen Bob Stefanowski, David Stemerman and Steve Obsitnik and former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst. Stefanowski and Stemerman had to petition their way onto the ballot. The rest gained access by receiving enough support at the party convention in May.

There are also races - on both sides - for lieutenant governor, attorney general, and state treasurer. On the Republican side there are also primaries for state comptroller and U.S. Senate.

On the Democratic side, Susan Bysiewicz and Eva Bermudez Zimmerman will square off for lieutenant governor. Lamont wants Bysiewicz to be his running mate, but lieutenant governor candidates run separately in the primary.

On the Republican side the three candidates for lieutenant governor, Sen. Joe Markley, Darien First Selectwoman Jayme Stevenson, and New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, haven’t teamed up with any of the five gubernatorial candidates.

When Attorney General George Jepsen announced he wouldn’t seek a third-term, the former federal prosecutor Chris Mattei who was running for governor switched over to seek the Democratic nomination for attorney general. He was soon joined by Rep. William Tong and Sen. Paul Doyle, the co-chairmen of the legislature’s Judiciary Committee.

On the Republican side, Sue Hatfield, a special state prosecutor, and former state Rep. John Shaban of Redding are vying for an office that hasn’t been held by a Republican in 64 years.

In the race to replace State Treasurer Denise Nappier, who isn’t seeking re-election after two decades in office, Shawn Wooden, the former Hartford City Council president and Day Pitney attorney, and Dita Bhargava, a former senior trader and portfolio manager, are vying for the Democratic nomination.

On the Republican side, Sen. Art Linares of Westbrook, and Thad Gray of Salisbury a recently retired chief investment officer, will square off for the position.

Mark Greenberg, a perennial candidate for state office, will face Republican Party endorsed Seymour First Selectman Kurt Miller in the state Comptroller contest.

And Republican Party endorsed Matt Corey, a bar owner and window washer, will face a challenge from Apple executive Dominic Rapini in the race for the U.S. Senate.

In the 41 cities and towns in the Fifth Congressional District, Republicans will get to choose between party endorsed candidate Manny Santos, Ruby Corby O’Neill, and Rich Dupont. And Democrats will get to choose between party endorsed candidate Mary Glassman and Jahana Hayes.

Town-by-town ballots for both the Democratic and Republican primary are available at the Secretary of the State’s website.

Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.