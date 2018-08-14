The Man Who Is And Isn’t On the Ballot

by Christine Stuart | Aug 14, 2018 10:29am Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Election 2018

HARTFORD, CT — Outgoing Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy was mum about whether he voted for Ned Lamont or Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim Tuesday.

“I’m going to support the Democratic candidate,” Malloy told reporters after voting at the Hartford Seminary.

Malloy, the most unpopular governor in the country according to the Morning Consult, likely did the Lamont and Ganim a favor by not giving either an endorsement.

“I was on the ballot the last three cycles. It’s kind of fun not being on the ballot,” Malloy quipped.

He said he never intended to run for a third term.

Even though Malloy’s name won’t be on the ballot the last eight years of his administration has been the centerpiece of Republican mailings and television commercials. Malloy said that’s what happens when you make hard decisions and spend all your political capital.

Malloy is criticized for the two largest income tax increases since it was enacted in 1991. At least two of the five Republican candidates have said they would eliminate the income tax completely.

Malloy said his political opponents fail to mention that “we have more Fortune 500 companies in Connecticut than we did eight years ago and that we’ve created 85,000 jobs. I think people would like to deny the progress that’s been made.”

Asked about his observations of the race, Malloy said that “there’s no longer a Republican Party. It’s the party of Trump.”

He said “whatever Republicans win, Trump wins today.”

He said he knows some of these candidates and “they know better.”

The Democratic Party has been laying the groundwork to make the November election about Republican President Donald Trump.

“There is no daylight left between Connecticut Republicans and President Trump,” Democratic Governors Association Communications Director Jared Leopold said. “If the GOP candidates won’t speak out against Trump, how can voters trust them to stand up for Connecticut as governor? No matter who wins tomorrow, we already know it’s going to be a Trump Republican.”

The five Republican candidates for governor have all said they would welcome Trump on the campaign trail and all gave him an “A” grade for his time in office.

Malloy said like Trump the Republican candidates are seeking to divide Connecticut. He said they didn’t separate themselves from Trump on issues that would have been relatively easy for them to do it.

Republican candidates, some more than others, have been focused on the conservative base of the party. But in a state where unaffiliated voters outnumber Republican and Democrats, it might be a dangerous gamble to take.

More than 1.2 million voters, or about 57 percent of the electorate, are eligible to vote in today’s primaries for governor, four constitutional offices, U.S. Senate, Congress, and the legislature.

There were 275,114 new voters registered between the 2016 president election and the end of June. Of that 81,908 are newly registered Democratic voters, 43,390 newly registered Republican voters. The rest or about 149,000 didn’t register with a party.

There are about 2.1 million registered voters in the state and about 859,470 are unaffiliated voters and won’t be able to participate in the Aug. 14 primary.



