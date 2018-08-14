Underestimated From The Start, Stefanowski Pulls Off Primary Win

by Jack Kramer and Christine Stuart | Aug 14, 2018 11:43pm ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Election 2018

Six hours before the polls closed Tuesday Madison businessman Bob Stefanowski told a group of supporters in Branford, “I think we are going to win this thing.”

Stefanowski turned out to be a great prognosticator. When the numbers finally were totaled Tuesday night, he’d won the Republican nomination for governor over Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton — the party’s endorsed candidate — and three other challengers by a comfortable margin.

“I think it’s fair to say this campaign has been underestimated from the start,” Stefanowski said as he reached the microphone. “I don’t think anyone would think we’d be standing up here right now.”

None of the Republican establishment thought he would pull it off, said Peter Lumaj, a former candidate for governor who gave his support to Stefanowski, said.

Stefanowski hadn’t voted in 16 years. He registered as a Democrat months before switching back to Republican and announcing his run for governor. He didn’t vote for Republican President Donald Trump because he didn’t vote in 2016. He shunned the Republican nomination process by skipping the convention and collecting signatures of registered Republicans to gain ballot access.

“The Republican establishment is out of touch with reality,” Lumaj said. “We need an outsider with some fortitude and a backbone.”

Bob Stefanowski defies traditional process to clinch republican nomination Posted by CTNewsJunkie.com on Tuesday, August 14, 2018



Shortly after voting in his hometown of Madison Tuesday, Stefanowski stopped into his headquarters in nearby Branford just before 2 p.m. to give campaign workers a pep talk. He told them he “thought we are going to win this thing,” and added: “Who would have thought that a year ago?”

Stefanowski had the backing of a Super PAC. Protect Freedom Political Action Committee, a Virginia based PAC that’s spent more than $1 million on four television advertisements and digital media.

About 10:30 p.m. at the Ponte Club in Waterbury, Boughton, who was trying for the third time to capture the nomination, conceded before a group of supporters who were much louder and boisterous earlier in the evening before the numbers went against their man.

“I would have liked a better outcome,” Boughton said. “It is not an easy thing to stand here and lose an election.”

Boughton said he would back Stefanowski in his November run against Democrat Ned Lamont.

“I want to congratulate Bob Stefanowski on a strong win. In the end it’s about the team. We will stand tall with him,” Boughton said.

Boughton noted that a year ago at this time he had just left a hospital “after facing death” having had a lemon-sized benign tumor removed from his brain at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

“Sure it’s important (losing), but it really doesn’t matter. I’ve got a great city to lead. I’m excited to go to work tomorrow,” Boughton said.

Former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst, Westport Businessman Steve Obsitnik, David Stemerman, a former hedge fund founder, also unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination.

With 87 percent of the vote in, Stefanowski had 29.4 percent of the vote, or 39,734 votes; Boughton had 28,915 votes, or 21.4 percent; Stemerman had 24,708 votes or 18.3 percent; Herbst 23,799 votes or 17.6 percent; Obsitnik 18,004 votes or 13.3 percent.

Stemerman and Stefanowski both petitioned their way onto the Republican ballot bypassing the party’s convention process.

Boughton, Herbst, and Obsitnik received enough support at the May convention to automatically earn a spot on the Republican primary ballot.

Stemerman said: “I just got off the phone with Bob Stefanowski to offer him my support as the best chance to fix Connecticut.”

“Thank you to our supporters, to our team and to the people of Connecticut,” Stemerman said. “Let’s unite and save Connecticut.”

Herbst had nothing positive to say about Stefanowski or his other opponents. But he had a lot of positive words for himself, for his staff, and for the stands they took against Connecticut’s Democrats who raised taxes from the governor’s mansion and who kneel during the Pledge of Allegiance.

He had lots of biting words to say about the “eight years of ruinous leadership by Gov. Malloy,” about his “job-crushing” agenda and his attacks on “law-abiding gun owners.”

Stefanowski has vowed to eliminate the state income tax in eight years, among other tax cuts he promises, but hasn’t given any specifics on how he plans to replace the billions of dollars in funding the tax cuts would create, other than saying he believes in zero-based budgeting.

During his afternoon trip to Branford, Stefanowski told supporters: “Let’s go win this thing and then beat the pants off Ned Lamont in the general election.”

Stefanowski didn’t vote in the 2016 presidential election. He did vote in the Nov. 7, 2017 municipal election, but before that he hadn’t voted in his hometown since Nov. 5, 2001.

In addition to not voting, Stefanowski was also registered as a Democrat in his hometown until July 27, 2017 when he changed his registration and announced his candidacy for governor.



Christopher Peak contributed to this story.