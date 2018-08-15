Mayor Orders New Manafort Drive Sign To Stop ‘Fake News’
Posted to: New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, CT — The city of New Britain, depending on who you talk to, had no intention of renaming “Paul Manafort Dr.” But in order to stop the news media from doing stories about it Mayor Erin Stewart ordered a new one.
On Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m. the sign was changed to “Paul Manafort Sr. Dr.”
“It’s just clarifying which Paul Manafort the street is after so CNN stops writing fake news articles,” Stewart said Wednesday in a text.
The half-mile stretch of road was named for Paul Manafort Sr., the late father of the embattled former Trump campaign manager. The elder Manafort served as Republican mayor of New Britain from 1965 to 1971. He was a war veteran and a businessman who died in 2013.
The recent trial of his son, Paul Manafort Jr., for financial crimes, including money laundering and failing to register as a foreign agent, had some wondering if they should change the name.
There was confusion about whether the sign referred to the father or the son.
CNN, the Washington Post, Hartford Courant, and CBC, a Canadian news outlet have done stories about the street which cuts through Central Connecticut State University.
Dan Russell started a petition to rename the street after New Britain native and 2017 World Series MVP George Springer. The idea for the petition arose in November when Manafort Jr. was indicted. Nine months later it has 1,690 signatures.
Stewart said she doesn’t believe she needs the permission of the City Council in order to erect the sign.
New Britain City Council Majority Leader Carlo Carlozzi Jr. said he’s not sure Stewart has the authority to change the sign unilaterally.
“It’s a name change not a clarification,” Carlozzi said.
He said he’s researching the issue.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments