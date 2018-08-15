Trump Tweets Support of Stefanowski

by Christine Stuart | Aug 15, 2018 10:59am Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Republican President Donald Trump was quick Wednesday to tweet out his support of Bob Stefanowski, who clinched the Republican nomination for governor in a five-way race.

In his acceptance speech Tuesday at the Madison Beach Hotel, Stefanowski said he was “underestimated” from the start of his untraditional route to victory, not unlike Trump himself in 2016.

“It is about time that Connecticut had a real and talented Governor,” Trump said in the tweet. “Bob Stefanowski is the person needed to do the job. Tough on crime, Bob is also a big cutter of Taxes. He will win in November and make a Great Governor, a major difference maker. Bob has my total Endorsement!”

Stefanowski won more than 29 percent of the vote Tuesday. His closest competitor was Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, who he beat by about 11,000 votes.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, outgoing Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said there’s no more Republican Party.

“It’s the party of Trump,” Malloy said.

Democrats are seeking to capitalize on the anti-Trump sentiment, while Republicans are seeking to capitalize on Malloy’s unpopularity.

A February poll by Global Strategy Group showed that Malloy was more unpopular than Trump in Connecticut, which has been considered a traditionally “blue” state.

“Whatever Republicans win, Trump wins today,” Malloy predicted hours before the polls closed.