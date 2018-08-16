Primary 2018 Turnout

by Susan Bigelow | Aug 16, 2018 4:00pm Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Election 2018, Data

Two maps of the turnout percentage by town for both Democrats and Republicans. Statewide turnout was 28.71% for Democrats, and 31.72% for Republicans.

All data is from the Secretary of the State’s office. Some towns still had not reported their data as of this posting but we’ll be updating the maps as the numbers come in.

Republican Party Turnout by Town









Democratic Party Turnout by Town



