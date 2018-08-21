Election Regulators Close 2016 Case Involving Trump
Posted to: Campaign Finance, Election 2016, Election Policy, CEP, White House
HARTFORD, CT — It took nearly two years, but state election regulators found that it was improper for a state Senate candidate to use Republican President Donald Trump in a mailing.
The State Elections Enforcement Commission decided last week that the more than $10,000 Norm Needleman’s state senate campaign spent on a mailer tying Sen. Art Linares to Trump “did not represent permissible expenditures for a qualified candidate committee using funds receive from the Citizens’ Election Fund.”
One side of the double-sided mailer featured a photograph of Linares wearing a “Trump-Pence” campaign sticker and stating that Linares “Hide[s] endorsements you don’t want to admit having.” The opposite side stated that Linares “plays an active part in the Trump campaign.”
The mailer also quoted the The Day newspaper of October 4, 2016 as saying, “The most ludicrous endorsement I’ve heard for Trump this season came from state Sen. Art Linares.” The mailer did not show a picture of Trump or use his full name.
The SEEC didn’t impose a fine because 2016 was the first election cycle where CEP candidates could have made an expenditure involving a presidential candidate. A dozen candidates were faulted by the SEEC in 2014 for using Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy in mailers.
Needleman, the Democratic First Selectman of Essex, is running again this year for the same Senate seat, but he’s not using the CEP and his opponent is Rep. Melissa Ziobron, R-East Haddam— not Linares who lost the Republican nomination for state treasurer.
Ironically, Needleman can say whatever he wants about Trump this year in his mailings because Trump isn’t on the 2018 ballot.
In 2014, several Republican candidates for state representative and state Senate seats were scolded by election regulators for using Malloy’s image in their mailings. Malloy was up for re-election that year and the candidates did not ask his opponent or the Republican Party to pay for the part of the mailings.
Sen. Joe Markley, who is now the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, and Rep. Rob Sampson, refused to sign the settlement agreement that essentially says they violated a State Elections Enforcement Commission opinion because they mentioned another candidate’s name in their campaign material.
The SEEC fined Markley $2,000 and Sampson $5,000 for failing to get Malloy’s opponent or their party to help pay for mailers attacking Malloy.
Markley and Sampson have consistently refused to settle because they disagree with the advisory opinion and believe free speech should prevail even when they’re receiving public funds for their campaigns.
“The implication,” said Markley, “is that the inclusion of the unpopular Governor in a communication cannot be directly related to the election of a legislative candidate. That flies in the face of decades of established political strategy.”
The two were fined by the SEEC and ended up taking the SEEC to court recently.
However, the judge dismissed Markley and Sampson’s appeal because he found it was not filed within the appropriate time limit. Markley and Sampson have yet to pay the fines and are participating in the CEP again this year.
Republican Party Chairman JR Romano who filed the complaint against Needleman said the legal precedent is now clear and the Democratic Party should be on notice. He said when Trump runs for re-election in 2020 they won’t be able to use him as part of their campaign.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments