Waterbury Faction of the Independent Party Prevails In Court
Posted to: Courts, Election 2018, Danbury, Waterbury
HARTFORD, CT — A Superior Court judge decided late Wednesday that the Waterbury faction of the Independent Party and the bylaws it filed in 2010 should prevail in any intra-party dispute. That gives the Waterbury group under the leadership of Mike Telesca and Rocco Frank control of the statewide ballot line for the 2018 election.
It also means the Danbury faction of the party, which the Waterbury faction says has become a proxy for the Republican Party, will not be able to make nominations for statewide office.
An appeal is expected.
The 49-page decision filed Wednesday directs Secretary of the State Denise Merrill to accept statewide nominations only from the Waterbury faction of the Independent Party of Connecticut.
The Waterbury and the Danbury factions had been in discussions about what would happen if the court didn’t rule before the party was required to submit a list of statewide candidates to Merrill by Sept. 5.
At least three candidates: Republican Bob Stefanowski, Oz Griebel, and Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti have expressed interest in the gubernatorial nomination.
The Waterbury-based Independent Party is holding its nominating convention at 4 p.m. Sunday.
A third party ballot line has helped major party candidates in the past, but there’s no guarantee a major party candidate would receive a cross-endorsement from the group.
Telesca said the candidates are surprised to learn they have to win over an entirely new group of delegates. There are about 120 delegates expected to show up Sunday for the convention.
The Independent Party with more than 25,000 members is the third largest party in Connecticut.
The Independent Party was first established as a minor party statewide in Connecticut when it gathered signatures and nominated Ralph Nader for president in 2008, and he garnered 1 percent of the vote.
There were several local chapters of the Independent Party before 2008 and some still exist to elect local candidates.
In her decision Peck said there’s little evidence that the Danbury group was “anything more than a local committee of the Independent Party. The only thing that distinguishes it from other local independent parties formed before 2008 is that the 2006 bylaws purported to reach beyond Danbury to control the nominations and endorsements of candidates who were not local to Danbury.”
She said there were no complaints about the 2010 bylaws from the Danbury group until 2012 when the two factions disagreed about the nomination of Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton for governor.
Telesca said he couldn’t guarantee Boughton would receive the nomination because it was up to the party members.
That’s when the two groups ended up in court.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments