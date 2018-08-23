OP-ED | Open Primaries Would Prevent Political Extremism

by Barth Keck | Aug 23, 2018 4:00am ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Bob Stefanowski’s victory in the Republican primary race for governor was astounding — not because it was unexpected, but because he won with just 29.4 percent of the total votes cast.

To put that in perspective, there are 2.1 million registered voters in Connecticut. Of that total, only 446,564 are Republicans, which means Stefanowski earned the top spot on his party’s ticket by gaining fewer than one-third of the votes from a group that comprises only one-fifth of all potential voters in Connecticut. Of course, not all registered Republicans voted in the primary — only 143,195 bothered to come out — but even if every, single GOP voter does turn out for the general election, Stefanowski faces an uphill battle.

To win in November, Stefanowski would still have to gain a majority of the remaining potential votes among 761,166 Democrats, 25,409 Independent Party members, and — most importantly — 859,470 unaffiliated voters.

All of which begs the question: Did Connecticut’s closed primaries — especially the GOP version — truly serve the needs of the political parties? More importantly, did they serve the needs of the state itself?

As Secretary of the State Denise Merrill explains, Connecticut has “partially closed primaries,” which means the individual parties decide whether to allow unaffiliated voters to participate. Except for two elections — the 4th Congressional District GOP primary in 1987 and a 3rd Congressional District GOP primary in 1990 — Connecticut Democrats and Republicans have limited their primaries to members only.

The problem with closed primaries is how they disenfranchise the largest block of voters — Connecticut’s unaffiliateds — many of whom are political centrists.

While “a majority of Americans identify more toward the political center,” according to the Pew Research Center, “the most deeply partisan and ideological groups … also are the most likely to vote, pay attention to politics, and to be invested in the outcome of the 2018 congressional election.”

Such is the case with Connecticut primary elections. Considering only one-third of all Republicans participated this year in a Republican-only election, is it really a big surprise that Bob Stefanowski won largely on his pledge to eliminate the state income tax? Such a Pollyannish campaign promise clearly appeals to a base of emotional voters. But how will Stefanowksi recoup the annual revenue of $9.7 billion the income tax generates at a time when the state faces a projected deficit of $2 billion? He has offered no specifics, other than a vague “zero-based budgeting” philosophy along with a “trickle-down” economic effect that a corporate tax break supposedly causes.

The point is that Bob Stefanowski ran a one-dimensional campaign — “build the economy by eliminating taxes” — that appealed to partisan voters on one extreme of the spectrum with no moderating voices to counter them. In fact, closed primaries generally prevent, rather than promote, level-headed policy discussions, which only exacerbates polarization.

“For a long time, we assumed that while we might have strong political disagreements with each other, there were certain neutral arbiters in society whose authority we would all respect and abide by,” writes author Lee Drutman. “There were enough generally agreed-upon facts that our disputes wouldn’t threaten the foundations of our political system.”

“Here’s the paradox,” adds Drutman. “We can’t have democracy without partisanship. But when partisanship overwhelms everything, it becomes increasingly difficult for democracy to function.”

So why not mirror this very paradox with open primaries? That is, Republican primaries would still elect Republican candidates and Democratic primaries would still elect Democratic candidates, but unaffiliated voters could participate in the primary of their choice — not both — to add a less polarized perspective. That’s how Vermont has done it for nearly four decades, and this year even more Vermont primary voters participated than in the 2016 presidential primary.

“Turnout was probably higher because it is a year in which people are energized about the national scene and they’re energized about political engagement,” said Bert Johnson, a political science professor at Middlebury College.

Wouldn’t it make sense to embrace that same civic enthusiasm in Connecticut by opening up the primaries to all voters? If that were the case, it’s almost certain we’d have a different Republican gubernatorial candidate whose broader platform would appeal to more voters, giving the GOP a better chance in the general election.

Or, Connecticut could do nothing and remain “the Land of Steady Habits.”

Barth Keck is an English teacher and assistant football coach who teaches courses in journalism, media literacy, and AP English Language & Composition at Haddam-Killingworth High School. .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

