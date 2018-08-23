Federal Disaster Declaration Granted for May 15 Storms

by Peter Urban | Aug 23, 2018 11:30pm Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump this week issued a “major disaster declaration” to allow Connecticut and impacted municipalities to receive federal assistance in recovering from tornadoes and severe storms that occurred May 15.

Connecticut Governor Dannel P. Malloy had requested the presidential disaster declaration for the storms that caused significant damage in Brookfield, Danbury, Newtown, Oxford, Ridgefield, Southbury, Winsted, Bethany, Hamden, Cheshire, Durham, Seymour, North Haven, Beacon Falls, and Wallingford.

The Connecticut delegation issued a news release thanking the president for the declaration and urging him to also approve direct aid to individual homeowners.