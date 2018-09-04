Health Insurance Rate Hike Hearing Wednesday
Posted to: Health Care, Insurance
HARTFORD, CT — The public will get a chance to weigh in Wednesday on the proposed health insurance rate hikes for plans both on and off Connecticut’s exchange.
The average proposed 2019 rate hike for Anthem Health Plans is 9.1 percent and the ConnectiCare Benefits is requesting a 13 percent increase for individual plans.
Medical costs and uncertainty in Washington regarding regulations for non-compliant Affordable Care Act plans are driving the rate increases, according to Insurance Commissioner Katharine Wade.
“The proposed increases are lower than last year, but rising medical costs continue to be the key drivers of health insurance premium rate increase requests,” Wade has said. “Of concern, however, is the ongoing uncertainty in Washington that threatens to destabilize the health insurance markets, particularly for individuals.”
A group of state attorneys general has filed a lawsuit arguing that the Affordable Care Act should be thrown out. They argue the ACA’s individual mandate – which was previously upheld by the Supreme Court based on the federal government’s power to tax – is unconstitutional now that Congress has set the tax penalty associated with the mandate to zero. That would effectively eliminate the mandate that individuals with pre-existing conditions receive coverage.
Connecticut passed legislation earlier this year, which says insurance companies must cover pre-existing conditions if the ACA is overturned and eliminated. The bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support. It passed the House 114-32 and the Senate 34-2, Sens. John Kissel and Joe Markley were the only votes against it.
Aside from access, affordability has been one of the biggest problems the Affordable Care Act has faced over its past four years of existence.
But affordability of health insurance is not one of the criteria the Insurance Department is allowed to look at when it determines whether the request is justified.
The Insurance Department’s job is to make sure that the premium covers the claims and it doesn’t discriminate against any specific group of clients.
The rates have to be adequate, and they can’t be excessive or unfairly discriminatory, but beyond that there’s little regulators can do to reign in costs for consumers.
The Universal Health Care Foundation, which declined to participate in the hearings last year, said it has asked for the state to adopt consumer affordability standards in response to the Insurance Department’s stance that it is by statute only required to evaluate requests to increase premium rates relative to their impact on insurance carrier solvency.
The General Assembly declined to pass legislation earlier this year to address those concerns.
“These two carriers combined cover more than 100,000 and the public will have a chance weigh in on the requests but to hear directly from the carriers their reasons behind the proposed increases,” Wade said. “Consumers also have had the ability to comment online on all the rate proposals since the public comment period began last month.”
The public hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5 at the Insurance, Department’s 7th floor hearing room at 153 Market Street in Hartford.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments