CT News Junkie

A Connecticut news site that understands the usual media offerings just…aren’t…enough.

Senate Confirms Judge Dooley

by | Sep 7, 2018 4:00am () Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share
Posted to: Courts, DC News Junkie

screengrab / c-span

The Senate this week, by voice vote, confirmed the Connecticut Superior Court Judge Kari Dooley of Newtown to serve as a judge for the U.S. District Court of Connecticut.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy issued a joint statement applauding her confirmation to the federal bench.

“Kari Dooley has served with integrity, intellect and fairness, and will bring to the federal bench years of experience as a judge, a prosecutor, and a lawyer in private practice. We know that she will be a fair and honorable judge,” Blumenthal and Murphy said.

Dooley, a graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Law, has served on the bench since 2004. Before that, she spent 12 years as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. From 1988 to 1992, she worked at the law firm Whitman and Ransom in Greenwich.

Tags: , , , , ,

Share this story with others.

Share | |

Post a comment

You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.

Comments

Social Networks We Use

Connecticut Network

Categories

RSS Feed

Subscribe to CT News Junkie’s feed

Our Partners

Sponsored Messages