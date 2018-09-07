Senate Confirms Judge Dooley

by Peter Urban | Sep 7, 2018 4:00am Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

The Senate this week, by voice vote, confirmed the Connecticut Superior Court Judge Kari Dooley of Newtown to serve as a judge for the U.S. District Court of Connecticut.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy issued a joint statement applauding her confirmation to the federal bench.

“Kari Dooley has served with integrity, intellect and fairness, and will bring to the federal bench years of experience as a judge, a prosecutor, and a lawyer in private practice. We know that she will be a fair and honorable judge,” Blumenthal and Murphy said.

Dooley, a graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Law, has served on the bench since 2004. Before that, she spent 12 years as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. From 1988 to 1992, she worked at the law firm Whitman and Ransom in Greenwich.