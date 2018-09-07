UPDATE: Delegation Pens Letter Supporting Malloy on Storm Aid

by Peter Urban | Sep 7, 2018 4:00am Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: DC News Junkie, Insurance, Weather

The Connecticut Congressional Delegation sent a letter this week to FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery supporting Gov. Dannel Malloy’s appeal of the agency’s denial of disaster aid to individual property owners as well as the towns Bridgewater, New Milford, and Roxbury which sustained significant storm damage in May.

In the letter to Associate Administrator Jeff Byard, the delegation wrote that they supported Malloy’s appeal.



“As the Governor’s appeal request makes clear, the three affected towns in Litchfield County are in effect Independent Cities that sustained significant damage to infrastructure and public facilities, similar to the damage sustained in Fairfield and New Haven Counties. Moreover, homeowners throughout the state are facing high, mostly uninsured costs related to debris removal. It is vital that you reverse course and grant this appeal in order to provide all the affected individuals and communities in our state with the federal disaster assistance they desperately need and deserve,” they wrote.