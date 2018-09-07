UPDATE: Delegation Pens Letter Supporting Malloy on Storm Aid
Posted to: DC News Junkie, Insurance, Weather
The Connecticut Congressional Delegation sent a letter this week to FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery supporting Gov. Dannel Malloy’s appeal of the agency’s denial of disaster aid to individual property owners as well as the towns Bridgewater, New Milford, and Roxbury which sustained significant storm damage in May.
FEMA has issued a disaster declaration to provide aid to impacted towns in Fairfield and New Haven counties, but municipalities in Litchfield County, and individual property owners across the state were denied aid.
In the letter to Associate Administrator Jeff Byard, the delegation wrote that they supported Malloy’s appeal.
“As the Governor’s appeal request makes clear, the three affected towns in Litchfield County are in effect Independent Cities that sustained significant damage to infrastructure and public facilities, similar to the damage sustained in Fairfield and New Haven Counties. Moreover, homeowners throughout the state are facing high, mostly uninsured costs related to debris removal. It is vital that you reverse course and grant this appeal in order to provide all the affected individuals and communities in our state with the federal disaster assistance they desperately need and deserve,” they wrote.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments