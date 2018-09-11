Blumenthal To Join Lawsuit For Kavanaugh Documents

by Christine Stuart | Sep 11, 2018 1:15pm Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

Posted to: Congress, Courts, DC News Junkie, White House

HARTFORD, CT — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he’s not accusing U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of lying to the Judiciary Committee, but the only way to know the truth about his time in the White House counsel’s office may be through a lawsuit.

The documents Blumenthal and his Democratic colleagues are seeking related to Kavanaugh’s time in the Bush White House as associate counsel and secretary would become public in 2019 and 2020 under the Presidential Records Act.

But by then Kavanaugh will likely be a sitting U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Blumenthal said the administration should provide the 102,000 pages of documents and if they don’t, by the end of the week, Blumenthal and his colleagues are filing a lawsuit to “compel compliance with our FOIA request.”

“We intend to do whatever is necessary to enforce this action in court,” Blumenthal said.

He declined to say which organization they’ve hired to represent them in filing the complaint with the DC Circuit Court.

“Those documents are essential to resolve the issues that have been raised,” Blumenthal said Tuesday at a Legislative Office Building press conference.

Blumenthal said Republicans should be calling for the release of the records because “history will judge them harshly if they vote to confirm someone who later is found to have serious ethical problems.”

Last week, Blumenthal and Democrats on the committee raised questions about Democratic documents they say were taken between 2001 and 2003 from a shared Judiciary Committee computer.

Asked during the hearing whether he suspected the material was taken from Democrats, Kavanaugh replied: “No.”

Asked if he believed the documents could change the outcome of Kavanaugh’s confirmation process, Blumenthal said, “they could.”

“The question is what are they hiding? What are they afraid of the American people seeing,” Blumenthal added.