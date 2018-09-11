Griebel’s Former Campaign Manager Charged With Larceny
by Staff Report | Sep 11, 2018 2:55pm
Posted to: Election 2018, Law Enforcement, Norwalk
Gubernatorial candidate Oz Griebel’s former campaign manager, Kyle Lyddy, was arrested by the Norwalk Police Department and charged with stealing $500,000 over a two-year period from a local marketing company where he was once employed.
Chris Cooper, a spokesman and the Griebel campaign’s new campaign manager, said Lyddy resigned Monday citing “personal reasons.”
The Norwalk Police Department’s Detective Bureau Fraud Unit investigated a complaint from a local company for a month, according to a police press release.
Lyddy, 31, is a Danbury resident. His brother, Chris Lyddy, was a state representative from Newtown from 2008 to 2012.
Lyddy was charged with first degree larceny and posted a $100,000 bond. He is expected in court on Sept. 19.
