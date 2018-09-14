CT News Junkie

A Connecticut news site that understands the usual media offerings just…aren’t…enough.

Pratt & Whitney Gets $437 Million Addition to Air Force Contract

by | Sep 14, 2018 4:00am () Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share
Posted to: Business, Congress, DC News Junkie, Manufacturing, Military Spending, East Hartford, Manufacturing Sector

ctnewsjunkie file photo

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon recently added $437 million to a multi-year contract with Pratt & Whitney to develop the next generation of fighter jet engines.

The development work — including design, fabrication and testing — will be performed in East Hartford and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2022. All totaled, the contract is expected to be worth $1.55 billion, according to the Pentagon.

“Great news for Pratt & Whitney …  which means more good jobs and economic activity for the First District,” said Congressman John Larson on Twitter.

“We look forward to continuing the maturation of adaptive engine technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force for the next generation of combat aircraft,” Chris Flynn, Vice President of Military Development Programs at Pratt & Whitney, said in a press statement. “In addition to providing a seamless transition between high thrust and fuel efficiency, adaptive propulsion can enable an unprecedented range of capability growth in mission systems and heat dissipation capacity at the air vehicle level. We are committed to giving the warfighter a technological advantage.”

Pratt and General Electric are competing to develop the sixth-generation fighter jet engine for the U.S. military.

Tags: , , , ,

Share this story with others.

Share | |

Post a comment

You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.

Comments

Social Networks We Use

Connecticut Network

Categories

RSS Feed

Subscribe to CT News Junkie’s feed

Our Partners

Sponsored Messages