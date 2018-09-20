Connecticut’s Budget Revenues Are On Pace to Increase Rainy Day Fund
Posted to: State Budget
HARTFORD, CT — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget office projected Thursday that Connecticut will have over $2 billion in the Rainy Day Fund by June 30.
It’s estimating that, under the new budget rules, $648 million will be deposited in the Rainy Day Fund to bring the reserve fund up to a healthy 10 percent of the general fund.
In his monthly letter to State Comptroller Kevin Lembo, Office of Policy and Management Secretary Ben Barnes said the adopted budget assumes a decline in the estimates and finals portion of the personal income tax.
However, “we have revised our estimate upward by $200 million to reflect collections that are running ahead of FY 2018, as well as favorable economic conditions,” Barnes wrote. “Even with this change, our projection does not reflect an increase in collections over last year’s levels. The increase in Estimates and Finals collections will, however, boost the anticipated transfer to the Budget Reserve Fund (BRF) pursuant to the statutory volatility cap by a like amount.”
The new volatility cap requires that any revenue from the pass-through entity tax and the estimates and finals portion of the personal income tax that exceeds $3.19 billion be deposited in the Rainy Day Fund.
However, spending is still on track to slightly outpace what was budgeted — exceeding the budgeted plan by $11.3 million.
According to Barnes’ letter, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is running a $600,000 deficiency. The Department of Correction is $26.5 million short of what was projected, and the Department of Children and Families is $8.4 million behind its spending targets.
When the General Assembly adjusted and adopted the 2019 budget in May, it was projected to end the year with a $2 billion deficit.
Earlier in the day Malloy said a substantial amount of the deficit in future years is attributed to future tax cuts. Malloy, who was largely left out of budget negotiations, said he urged the legislature to eliminate those.
“Let’s stop passing future tax cuts, particularly when we know we’re not going to be able to make them,” Malloy said. “Back those tax cuts out of the next budget and that deficit drops precipitously.”
The budget the legislature passed May 9 included $120 million in tax cuts in the first year and $163 million in the second year.
Malloy said the state is also seeing a level of economic activity and employment that will reduce the deficit.
Malloy is leaving office in January and it will be up to the next governor and General Assembly to balance the budget.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments