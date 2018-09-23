Blumenthal Wants FBI Investigation As More Women Come Forward Regarding Kavanaugh

by Christine Stuart | Sep 23, 2018 11:49pm Google ( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called Sunday for an FBI investigation of the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by two and possibly a third woman.

“The Senate simply cannot in good conscience vote on this nomination without a full fair FBI investigation of all these allegations — and an opportunity for these sexual assault survivors to be heard,” Blumenthal said Sunday in a statement.

Blumenthal’s comments came after The New Yorker reported new allegations by Debbie Ramirez, a classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale University.

Ramirez says Kavanaugh “exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.”

Kavanaugh denied the allegations.

Ramirez is the second woman to come forward. The first was Christina Blasey Ford.

Michael Avenatti, a well-known Democratic lawyer, said on Twitter that he represents a third woman with “credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn.”



Based on the news Sunday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., called for Kavanaugh’s name to be withdrawn from consideration.

