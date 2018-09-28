Blumenthal Jabs Trump and Graham, Praises Ford at Kavanaugh Hearing
Posted to: Congress, Courts, DC News Junkie, Ethics, SCOTUS, White House
Senator Richard Blumenthal had kind words for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where she appeared to answer questions about allegations of sexual misconduct that she has brought against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
When Blumenthal’s turn came to question Ford, he told her that he believed her story and praised her for the courage she showed by appearing before the panel.
“I have found your testimony powerful and credible and I believe you,” he said when it was his turn to question Ford.
Ford has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her when she was 15, and described to the committee how at a small gathering of teenagers in suburban D.C., a drunken Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her — grinding against her and trying to remove her clothes. She escaped his grasp when another boy, Mark Judge, jumped on the bed and fled, locking herself in a bathroom across the hallway until she heard them laughing as they walked down the stairs to the first floor. Ford did not recall many specific details of the evening but was certain of what she claims Kavanaugh did. He vehemently denies it all.
Blumenthal said the gaps in her memory actually give her more credibility.
“Someone composing a story can make it all come together in a seamless way, but someone who is honest - I speak from my experience as a prosecutor as well - is also candid about what she or he cannot remember,” he said.
As Blumenthal prepared to praise Ford for her courage, he took aim at Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican member of the committee who has questioned the veracity of Ford’s accusations. From Graham’s 2015 autobiography, Blumenthal highlighted what Graham had to say as a prosecutor of rape cases.
“I learned how much unexpected courage from a deep and hidden place it takes for a rape victim or sexually abused child to testify against their assailant,” Blumenthal quoted as Graham — seated nearby nodded in agreement. “If we agree on nothing else today I hope on a bipartisan basis we can agree on how much courage it has taken for you to come forward. And, I think you have earned America’s gratitude.”
Given only a five-minute window for questioning, Blumenthal used most of the time to speak himself. He posed a single question to Ford asking her if she believes it would be helpful if the FBI had been brought in to investigate her allegation and perhaps have interviewed other key figures including Mark Judge.
“That would be my preference. I’m not sure it is really up to me,” she said.
Blumenthal told her that it wasn’t up to her but was up to the president to request.
“His failure to ask for an FBI investigation, in my view, is tantamount to a cover up,” Blumenthal closed.
Frank Luntz, a Republican political consultant and pollster, was critical of the political grandstanding by Democrats at the hearing — posting a link on Twitter of Blumenthal’s speech.
“Dr. Ford is proving to be even more credible than the Democrats who are speaking at today’s hearing. She’s committed to explaining her experience; they’re committed to playing politics,” he observed in a tweet.
Kavanaugh appeared after Ford completed her testimony and questioning by the committee. He angrily denied the allegations and accused Senate Democrats of orchestrating a “grotesque and coordinated character assassination” against him in the hopes of derailing his nomination to the Supreme Court.
He defiantly proclaimed he would not withdraw his nomination saying: “You may defeat me in the final vote but you’ll never get me to quit.”
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments