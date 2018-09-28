CT News Junkie

A Connecticut news site that understands the usual media offerings just…aren’t…enough.

Keeping Score

by | Sep 28, 2018 1:00am () Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share
Posted to: Congress, DC News Junkie

How Connecticut’s congressional delegates voted on key legislation for the week ending Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Share this story with others.

Share | |

Post a comment

You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.

Comments

Social Networks We Use

Connecticut Network

Categories

RSS Feed

Subscribe to CT News Junkie’s feed

Our Partners

Sponsored Messages