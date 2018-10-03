Call Him Professor Malloy

by Christine Stuart | Oct 3, 2018 2:05pm Google ( ) Comments | Commenting has expired | Share

Posted to: State Capitol

HARTFORD, CT — He doesn’t plan on moving to Boston, but Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will be commuting there frequently in the spring of 2019 to teach at Boston College Law School.

The outgoing governor, a graduate of Boston College and the law school, accepted a position as the Rappaport Distinguished Visiting Professor.

The position does not preclude him from pursuing other employment opportunities. Malloy will continue to reside in Connecticut and more specifically Essex where he and his wife Cathy purchased a four-bedroom colonial on the Connecticut River.

“As an incoming undergraduate student with a serious learning disability, BC took a chance on me at the time,” Malloy said in a statement. “I am forever grateful for their foresight to see the potential that I had and for supporting me in my academic success.”

Malloy will lecture and participate in discussions at the Rappaport Center for Law and Public Policy, which is a privately endowed public interest law center.

Malloy, according to his spokeswoman Kelly Donnelly, has not decided what he will do for full-time employment after leaving the governorship.

Prior to being elected governor in 2010, Malloy was the mayor of Stamford where he grew up. Before that he was a partner at the Stamford law firm Abate and Fox.