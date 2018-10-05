Opioid Bill Heads to White House
Posted to: Child Welfare, Congress, DC News Junkie, Public Health, White House
The Senate this week overwhelmingly approved sweeping legislation to address the nation’s opioid crisis that now goes to President Trump for his signature.
The bill includes dozens of new policies and grant programs to combat the nation’s opioid crisis. It will strengthen efforts to keep illegal drugs from entering the United States at the border, will improve care for substance-exposed babies and their mothers, and will fund research grants to discover new non-addictive painkillers.
It also will expand programs for police, firefighters and emergency medical technicians to have a ready supply of Narcan available that can be used to treat narcotic overdoses that may otherwise lead to death.
Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy voted for the bill. Murphy noted that the bill contains two of his proposals to address the issue. It would provide states with grants to ensure that individuals with substance use disorder have access to specifically trained coaches in recovery. And, it would ensure that children who spend time in the juvenile justice system continue to receive much-needed health care coverage and treatments immediately after their release from custody.
“This bill is a small but important step in the right direction, and I’m glad that two of my proposals were included, including the Recovery COACH Act based on Connecticut’s own program,” Murphy said.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments