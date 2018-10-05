Senate Votes to Ban E-Cigarettes on Airplanes
Posted to: Consumer Protection, DC News Junkie, Public Health, Transportation, Aviation
As part of a bill to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration, the Senate overwhelmingly agreed to expand a federal ban on smoking on commercial air flights to include e-cigarettes.
Senator Richard Blumenthal, a member of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, has sought to codify into law what is already the airline industry’s practice of treating electronic cigarettes the same as other tobacco products.
He also got a provision in the bill that directs FAA to issue a rule that would set minimum standards for seat size and legroom aboard commercial flights in the United States.
“I’m especially proud to have successfully championed and secured critical consumer protections,” Blumenthal said in a press statement.
Blumenthal pointed to four other measures in the bill that he had supported:
• Prohibiting unmanned “drone” aircraft from being weaponized
• Securing rights for disabled passengers
• Curbing airline overbooking practices
• Providing flight attendants with 10 hours of minimum rest between shifts
David Zurfluh, national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America, applauded passage of the legislation that includes a “bill of rights” and an advisory panel for passengers with disabilities, as well as revised training and procedures for TSA screenings of people with disabilities.
The top complaint the PVA receives from its members is related to problems with air travel, according to Shaun Castle, who serves as the deputy executive director of PVA and is a service-disabled U.S. Army veteran. He has had his own complaints noting that his wheelchair has been bent, cracked and even lost in separate incidents.
“These are more than minor inconveniences,” Castle said. “If my wheelchair is damaged, it may mean I am stranded until I can get it repaired.”
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments